NYC criticized over response to air quality from Canadian wildfires

By Dan Mannarino,

5 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol said the air quality is difficult and complex to predict. Officials did not expect the air quality to reach unhealthy levels.

