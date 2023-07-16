Open in App
WLUC

Maritime Museum to host annual Lake Superior Day

5 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Marquette, MI newsLocal Marquette, MI
Outback Art Fair happening in Marquette July 29 & 30
Marquette, MI5 hours ago
Concrete poured in Berry Events Center project
Marquette, MI19 hours ago
Construction of new playground in Mattson Lower Harbor Park briefly halted
Marquette, MI1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
124th annual Italian Fest returning to Ishpeming July 29
Ishpeming, MI3 hours ago
Music, dancing and all things Hiawatha: Upper Michigan Today is LIVE at Tourist Park
Marquette, MI2 hours ago
Marquette realtor celebrates opening of private real estate endeavor with ribbon-cutting ceremony
Marquette, MI1 day ago
Ishpeming’s Ray Leverton Memorial Playground completes phase one construction
Ishpeming, MI2 days ago
Car show coming to Lower Harbor Park
Marquette, MI21 hours ago
New Delta County Conservation District board members attend first meeting
Escanaba, MI1 day ago
Marquette Golf Club hosts 26th annual ‘Tee Up 4 Tails’
Marquette, MI1 day ago
Marquette City Planning Commission approves expansion to Blackrocks Brewery
Marquette, MI2 days ago
Escanaba set to host Feeding America West Michigan Wednesday morning
Escanaba, MI2 days ago
Keith Urban shouts out Northern Lights Music Fest
Escanaba, MI2 days ago
Northern Michigan University holds cybersecurity camp
Marquette, MI1 day ago
TruNorth Federal Credit Union chooses recipients of Community Grant Program
Ishpeming, MI2 days ago
L&M Fleet Supply opens first Michigan location in Escanaba
Escanaba, MI16 hours ago
UPAWS partners with Bissel Pet Foundation for ‘Empty the Shelter’ event
Marquette, MI2 days ago
UPCC offers unique trades experience for high school students
Marquette, MI1 day ago
Marquette’s Greywalls rises on Golf Digest’s list of ‘America’s 100 Greatest Public Courses’
Marquette, MI2 days ago
Meijer partners with Salvation Army to fill food pantry
Marquette, MI2 days ago
Roadwork in Escanaba to be completed Wednesday
Escanaba, MI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy