Phillies OF to Have Elbow Surgery

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Cristian Pache will have surgery to remove a screw in his throwing elbow on Monday, putting him out of the lineup for an undetermined amount of time.

The Philadelphia Inquirer was among the outlets who reported the news.

The Phillies moved Pache to the injured list on Friday with right elbow irritation. The screw is something Pache has had in the elbow since early in his career. The Phillies say that he’ll be out “for a few weeks,” but believe he will return this season.

Pache has played just 32 games this season, but he’s slashed .327/.365/.592/.957 in 53 plate appearances with two home runs and eight RBI. His playing time was limited by an earlier stint on the injured list at the start of the season, the result of knee surgery in May that kept him out for six weeks. The Phillies have used him primarily as a platoon center fielder.

With Pache out, the Phillies called up Johan Rojas , one of their top prospects, to play Pache’s role. He didn’t play on Friday but made his MLB debut on Saturday in a doubleheader against the San Diego Padres.

Rojas made an incredible catch that he turned into a double play on his first Major League chance, becoming the first player to do that since 1946. He then had three hits and two RBI in the nightcap as the Phillies swept the Padres.

Also on Sunday the Phillies announced that Bryce Harper will make his first start at first base at some point during the Milwaukee series, which is set to begin on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park. He’s been serving as a designated hitter since his return from Tommy John surgery.

