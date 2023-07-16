Homicide investigation in Minneapolis following crash and fatality

Police in Minneapolis believe impairment may have been a factor in a fatal crash on Hiawatha Ave. early Sunday morning.

According to MPD, the crash was reported at 2:01 a.m. near the intersection of Hiawatha Ave. and 26th St. E., with responding officers finding a vehicle crashed into a pole.

Inside the vehicle was an unresponsive man in the passenger seat. Despite efforts to keep him alive, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of his death has not been announced.

The suspected driver, an unidentified woman, was treated by paramedics and taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Preliminary information indicates that the adult female may have been operating the vehicle while impaired when the crash occurred," a press release from MPD reads.

Police noted that a gun was found inside the vehicle and that homicide investigators are working the case. It's unclear what relevancy the discovery of the gun has in the case.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.