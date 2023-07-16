A different kind of summer camp

MINONG — Summer is a time for school children to metaphorically space out, but 10-year-old Richard Hailey actually did it. The Minong youth spent five days at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center learning about science and outer space.

Richard, the son of Alicia and Richard Hailey Sr., will be in fifth grade at Northwoods School this fall, and he has great stories to tell his classmates when school is back in session.

“I started liking space when I was 4,” he said.

“He’s been obsessed with NASA since he was tiny,” his mother agreed.

Richard loves reading about space and how to get there, especially since he is a youth member of local EAA Chapter for flight enthusiasts. Every year he has been going on the free plane rides the chapter offers around the area on a four-person airplane.

Richard learned about the space camp in Huntsville, Ala., when he was 8 years old and knew he wanted to attend. He had to wait until he was 9 to apply for a scholarship, which he began working on last year. It was an intense process, he said, as he had to write three essays, create a patch and choose either a scientific experiment or engineering/design process. He chose an activity to make sure an egg could drop without breaking. Richard built a parachute and put a triangular protector around the egg.

“I dropped it from 10 feet and the egg didn’t crack,” he said.

Applicants had to document the process with photos and detail what he learned. The whole process was done in a three-day period; that’s how motivated Richard is.

“He really went into depth with all of his stuff,” Alicia said.

Three months later, Richard learned he was accepted into the program.

“It was probably the longest three months for him,” Alicia said.

“I think I did ask every week” if he had a letter, Richard added.

A community spaghetti feed fundraiser for extra expenses was held earlier this year at the Village Hall, for which the Haileys said they are so grateful to their community for their support.

Soon it was time to head to Alabama.

“We had to pack a lot,” Richard said. “We had to double check it on our way down there.”

He said there was a very long list of what the campers would need. Alicia found a Facebook group of mothers of other campers who had struggled to get to camp or had to miss the experience due to so many flight cancellations, and they opted to drive down to save on expenses. She said the camp has discounts for families staying at local hotels, “which was really nice.”

Richard, his parents and his brothers, Lincoln and Henry and sister, Auggie, all went down for a week on the trip, leaving on June 2. That Monday, Richard was off to “space.”

Every day was jam packed, he said, and they rarely got down time. On their first day, they went to an auditorium and built deep space probes from household items on a small scale.

“Then we had to drop them from 3 feet up and we had to see if they would work well or fall apart,” Richard said.

The kids made parachutes out of either tissue paper or coffee filters with a marble. Richard’s team used the filters and found out the tissue paper worked better.

After a long day of presentations, orientation and meals, Richard said they had lights out. There were 28 students per bunk room, so “I barely got any sleep,” he added.

The next day, the students began working on their rockets, making them out of pre-packaged cardboard and wood. They launched them Wednesday half a mile from their site and they worked well. Mostly.

“My parachute burned up,” he said.

Richard said the shock cord keeps the rocket together when it deploys so it doesn’t rip apart.

“That’s a very important thing for when deploying parachutes,” Richard said. “That way, all the shock was absorbed.”

On Monday, the teams had begun prepping for their missions, which they also did Tuesday.

“We had to take off in a rocket and then we had to land the rocket on the moon,” Richard said.

The kids were in a simulator that was set in the year 2034 and they had to install solar panels on top of a lunar module. Richard said it felt very realistic from what he imagined.

“We got to feel like we were weightless,” he said. “I really liked this day.”

Tuesday and Wednesday were his favorites, he added.

He also enjoyed an outside activity about the Gemini missions that occurred before the Apollo and after the Mercury moon missions in the 1960s. The Gemini team was trying to get to the moon in two weeks’ time, and they accomplished the mission.

After launching their rockets Wednesday, they went to a water activity.

“We had to built a cube out of PVC,” Richard said, to learn how to work as a team.

That day, the kids got to go to the camp’s gift shop. Richard was excited to get an 18-inch tube of sugar and a bouncing moon ball.

“And you’re wondering why the kids didn’t sleep!” laughed Alicia.

The kids got to be in chairs that simulated space walking, called manned maneuvering units (MMUs). They “floated” to a wall, climbed across it and pushed off, hovering across the floor.

“It felt really fun,” Richard said.

The students all wore space suits and flight suits, which Richard got to keep for a fee. He thinks he may wear it as a Halloween costume.

Thursday, they got to use the multi-axis trainer (MAT), which is like a gyro-tron that spins around upside down and sideways.

“I didn’t actually end up sick like I thought I would,” Richard said.

Then came the rides in the museum. Richard tried the G-Force, which spins so fast you experience three Gs. Richard explained that one G is the force per unit per mass due to gravity at the Earth’s surface and is the standard.

“It’s how much weight pushes on your body,” he said. “I experienced three times what we’re experiencing now.”

Another ride was the Moon Shot, which launches you up very quickly.

“It’s like the opposite of the things that drop you,” Richard said.

There was another ride called the Power Tower which did just that.

Friday was graduation. Richard also received a medal for getting a scholarship, which was donated by the space camp Hall of Fame, past campers who went on to work for NASA or as astronauts.

Of the camp, Richard said he loved the food they received, especially the breakfast buffet.

“They fed them really well,” Alicia said. “They had energy.”

The only disappointment was that the shuttle that sits on the building grounds was taken apart for maintenance, so they couldn’t see it.

Richard said though “pretty much everything” was his favorite part of camp, he would never ride the G-Force again.

“I felt like a pancake,” Lincoln said of his ride on the G-Force.

The day after they got home, the brothers had an EAA flight in Trego. The youth can log hours and put them toward getting a pilot’s license. Richard actually got to steer the plane once, and Lincoln got to be the backup pilot.

“I got to fly the plane for a minute or two,” Richard said.

“I got to drive the plane from the back,” Lincoln said.

“Eventually, he would like to get his license,” Alicia said.

Richard’s space journey inspired his brother, too.

“(Lincoln) wants to apply for scholarships next fall,” Alicia said.

There are actually different space camps for different age groups, even adults, and different levels, such as robotics, aviation and cyber. Alicia said the scholarship was incredible, and that there are all sorts available, such as ones geared toward military families and others for girls to encourage them (Richard said there were far more boys than girls at his camp).

Richard said he definitely wants to be either an astronaut or work somewhere within NASA, though “it would be fine if I was just as Houston.”

Richard encourages others to have the same journey he did, and Alicia says that thought the application process is a lot of work, if you take it seriously enough, it is possible.