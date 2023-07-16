The Orlando Pride on break; Women’s World Cup action starts Thursday

The Pride will return home on Sunday, July 23, in a Challenge Cup game against NY/NJ Gotham FC.
The Brazilian trio of Marta, Adrianna, and Rafaelle played a warmup friendly against Chile on July 2 before they traveled to Australia for their first World Cup match against Panama on July 2, 7 a.m. EST.
Along with Panama, Brazil’s group includes France and Jamaica.
France expects to make it out of Group F along with Brazil.
In 2019, France lost their bid to win on home soil when the U.S. women’s national team knocked France out in the quarter-finals 2-1.
Jamaica and Brazil will face off in back-to-back World Cups after playing each other in 2019. Brazil won that game 3-0 but failed to make it out of the group stage.
Brazil will face Jamaica on Aug. 2, 6 a.m. EST to wrap up group play.
The most recent signing, Argentina’s Mariana Larroquette, scored in the 17-minute of a friendly with Peru Friday night in a 4-0 win. Argentina heads to New Zealand for their opening World Cup match against Italy on July 24, 2 a.m. EST.
Argentina will play in Group G with Italy, South Africa, and Sweden.
Argentina and South Africa did not make it out of the group stage in 2019.
Italy made it to the quarter-finals in 2019 but lost to the Netherlands. A Netherlands team that also beat Sweden in the semi-finals before eventually moving on to lose to the USWNT in the finals to win the 2019 World Cup.
