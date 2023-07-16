Open in App
Mississippi murder suspect captured after throwing contraband over jail walls, officials say

By Associated Press,

5 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A man suspected of fatally wounding a teenager in a drive-by shooting and then evading police for over a month was arrested by U.S. Marshals days after surveillance video showed him throwing contraband over a fence and into the grounds of a Mississippi jail, officials said Friday.

Brandon Pugh, 31, is accused of shooting into a car and wounding a 14-year-old on May 28 in Jackson, the state capital, WAPT-TV reported . The teenager died six days later.

Pugh remained on the run before he was identified on surveillance footage on July 6 throwing six packages over a fence at the Walnut Grove Correctional Facility, about 64 miles (103 kilometers) away from Jackson, according to the Mississippi Department of Corrections. U.S. Marshalls arrested him Tuesday morning.

The packages contained cellphones and chargers, the department said in a news release. Officials did not say whether they believe the packages were intended for a specific person.

Karei McDonald, a Mississippi Department of Corrections official, said the footage showed Pugh, who is facing murder charges, holding a gun. Two women accused of helping Pugh were arrested by Walnut Grove Police outside the prison.

