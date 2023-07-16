Open in App
Variety

Korea Box Office: ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ is Hollywood’s Second Best Opening This Year

By Patrick Frater,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kUaxG_0nSB2VJb00

'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning' Launches With Mighty $235 Million Globally, Including $155 Million Debut at International Box Office



Tom Cruise has become a regular visitor to South Korea and, while his latest visit was more than a week ago, the impact of his efforts appeared to endure.


His ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning’ got off to the second strongest start at the Korean box office of any Hollywood movie released this year.


The film grossed $9.75 million between Friday and Sunday, according to Kobis, the tracking service operated by the Korean Film Council (Kofic). That represented a 60% market share, earned from some 2,400 screens. In its full opening five days (plus previews), it earned $14.2 million.


The film’s weekend score is a fraction below “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3,” which went on to earn $34.8 million. And only Korean blockbuster “The Roundup: No Way Out” is further ahead, with a $20 million debut.


“Elemental,” which had been gathering steam over the two previous weekends, earned a still impressive $4.79 million and maintained a 29% market share in its fifth weekend, as it fell to second place.


“Elemental” has now accumulated $33.3 million, making it the second biggest Hollywood title of 2023 in Korea and the year’s number five performer so far.


With “Mission: Impossible” and “Elemental” accounting for such large shares of the market and available screens, all other titles on release accounted for only a combined 11%.

Box Office: 'Mission: Impossible 7' Falls Short of Expectations With $56 Million Debut, Collects $80 Million Over Five Days


Chinese re-release “My Love” came in third with $429,000 and a market share smaller than 3%.


“The Roundup: No Way Out” slipped to fourth place over the weekend. It earned $321,000 and extended its cumulative total to $82 million.


“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” took $250,000 for a four-week total of $7.09 million.


“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” slipped to seventh place in its third weekend. It made $146,000 over the weekend for a cumulative of $6.60 million.


“Beau Is Afraid” lost week-on-week performance, but gained a place, climbing from tenth to eighth. It earned $64,000 on the weekend and has $423,000 after 11-days on release.


“Pinocchio: A True Story” was the weekend’s second highest new release. It released on Thursday and earned $75,000 over four days.


The nationwide aggregate between Friday and Sunday, at $16.4 million, made for the year’s fourth biggest box office weekend.

Pom Klementieff's 'Mission: Impossible 7' Villain Was Inspired by Bruce Lee, Clint Eastwood, 'Kill Bill' ... and a Shoebill Stork

