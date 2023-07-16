WABI Weekday Walkers will walk Des Moines Creek Park on Wednesday, July 19

Please join us on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 as we make a loop through Des Moines in search of this sculpted fellow.

We’ll park at the library (which is closed until noon) and head over to 222nd St which will take us down to Des Moines Creek Park. After pausing at the beach to look for birds and sea-life, we’ll head up Des Moines Creek trail to a bridge part-way up that will take us through adjacent neighborhoods and back to our starting point.

This 2.2-mile round trip journey is mostly on paved pathway and sidewalks and will take about 80 minutes. There’s some elevation change and dirt paths, so feel free to bring along poles or walking sticks if so inclined.

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Time: Meet a little before 9 a.m. so we can begin walking at 9:00.

Place: Park at the Des Moines public library, 21620 11th Ave S, Des Moines.

Who: Walkers of every level and ability (dogs are welcome, too.)

Distance: About 2.2 miles, round trip. Walk involves some elevation change.

Questions?

For questions, comments and suggestions, please contact:

Audrey Lipps at [email protected] or

Maureen Hoffmann at [email protected].