DeSantis Rattles Off a List of Trump’s Broken Promises on Fox: He Added Almost $8 Trillion to the Debt and Built ‘Like 50 Miles of Wall’

Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) ramped up his policy attacks on former President Donald Trump in a new interview with Fox News.

Appearing on Sunday’s edition of MediaBuzz , host Howard Kurtz cited the regular attacks on Trump by former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and questioned DeSantis on whether he hasn’t gone after the former president hard enough.

“Chris Christie, who was on this program a couple of weeks ago, says he’s the only one who goes directly at Trump insult for insult — calling him a coward and so forth,” Kurtz said. “And that the rest of you just dance around for fear of offending him or his supporters. Does he have a point?”

DeSantis insisted that he won’t veer into personal attacks, but will keep his critiques more substantive.

“I don’t do insults,” the governor said. “So that that is true. I think just getting in this insult game turns voters off.”

From there, DeSantis rattled off a list of what he regards as broken promises by the former president.

“He promised to drain the swamp, it got worse,” DeSantis said. “He did not drain the swamp. He promised to have Mexico pay for a border wall. They did like 50 miles of wall. There’s massive, expansive still there (sic). He said he was going to eliminate the national debt. They added almost $8 trillion to the debt in four years. And of course, in 2020, he turned the country over to Dr. [ Anthony ] Fauci . And those lockdowns and the borrowing and printing really sent us on a bad course.”

Watch above, via Fox News.