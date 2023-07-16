Open in App
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals where Josh Jacobs, Raiders stand in contract talks

By Steve DelVecchio,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FJkAK_0nSAzdrS00

Dec 8, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Oakland-Alameda Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders have not made progress toward a long-term contract, and it sounds like it may stay that way for the foreseeable future.

The deadline for teams to work out long-term deals with franchise tagged players is Monday afternoon. According to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the belief is that the gap between the Raiders and Jacobs is too significant to bridge before the deadline .

Jacobs is not expected to report to training camp if he does not have a long-term deal in place. The next question would be whether he will play in Week 1, and there has been talk of him potentially sitting out .

Though he rushed for 1,653 yards and 12 touchdowns last season, Jacobs plays a position that has been devalued in recent years. The 25-year-old should, in theory, be in line for a huge contract, but he and other star running backs are trying to ink new deals in a down market.

Jacobs, 25, made over $12 million on his rookie deal with the Raiders. He would earn just over $10 million in 2023 on the franchise tag if he signs his tender. It seems unlikely that he would give up game checks by sitting out regular-season games.

The post Report reveals where Josh Jacobs, Raiders stand in contract talks appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ravens sign 2-time Pro Bowl running back
Baltimore, MD19 minutes ago
3 Raiders players who won’t be on the roster after training camp
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Ja Morant’s friend Davonte Pack arrested
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Raptors Trade Siakam to Hawks, Capela to Spurs in 3-Way Mock Deal
San Antonio, TX1 day ago
Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub enters plea in youth football game shooting
Lancaster, TX2 hours ago
Report: Raiders, Josh Jacobs didn't get close to agreeing to new deal
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Ex-Raiders RB Throws Major Shade At Josh McDaniels
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Report: Draymond Green has poor relationship with 1 current teammate
San Francisco, CA18 hours ago
Henry Ruggs Is Trending After News Of Wide Receiver Driving 140 MPH
Minneapolis, MN23 hours ago
Doomed! Cowboys' Pollard to Sign Second Tag - Or Leave?
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Kevin Byard agrees to restructured contract
Nashville, TN4 hours ago
Steve Young gets new football coaching gig
Atherton, CA16 hours ago
Nike Releases Steelers Air Max 1's
Pittsburgh, PA3 days ago
Lonzo Ball may save the Lakers from making a horrible signing
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Nick Castellanos’ son is his father’s biggest fan
Philadelphia, PA13 hours ago
Video: Randy Arozarena’s casual outfield play costs Rays
Saint Petersburg, FL16 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy