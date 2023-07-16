Report reveals where Josh Jacobs, Raiders stand in contract talks

Josh Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders have not made progress toward a long-term contract, and it sounds like it may stay that way for the foreseeable future.

The deadline for teams to work out long-term deals with franchise tagged players is Monday afternoon. According to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the belief is that the gap between the Raiders and Jacobs is too significant to bridge before the deadline .

Jacobs is not expected to report to training camp if he does not have a long-term deal in place. The next question would be whether he will play in Week 1, and there has been talk of him potentially sitting out .

Though he rushed for 1,653 yards and 12 touchdowns last season, Jacobs plays a position that has been devalued in recent years. The 25-year-old should, in theory, be in line for a huge contract, but he and other star running backs are trying to ink new deals in a down market.

Jacobs, 25, made over $12 million on his rookie deal with the Raiders. He would earn just over $10 million in 2023 on the franchise tag if he signs his tender. It seems unlikely that he would give up game checks by sitting out regular-season games.

