'There's never a dull moment': Waterford Township police capture massive snake 'on the loose'

WATERFORD (WWJ) – Waterford police officials say officers made “hisssssstory” Saturday night.

Officers working the midnight shift caught a 10-foot-long yellow snake that was on the loose in the area.

The snake, who officials say they named Jerry, was unharmed and turned over to the Oakland County Animal Control and Pet Adoption Center.

Police initially identified the snake as a boa constrictor in a Facebook post , saying "there's never a dull moment in policing." The snake has since been identified as a reticulated python, according to the Facebook post.

Native to southern Asia, the reticulated python can grow up to 16 feet long, according to Zoo Atlanta.

The discovery was made near Elizabeth Lake and Crescent Lake Roads in Waterford Township, according to a report from WXYZ.

Officials are asking anyone who has information about the incident to call the Waterford Township Police Department at (248) 674-0351 .