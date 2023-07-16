Open in App
KFVS12

New York film school student returns to Cape Girardeau for new project

By Makenzie WilliamsOlivia Tock,

5 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cape Girardeau, MO newsLocal Cape Girardeau, MO
Broadway Theater in Cape Girardeau donates screen to historical theater in Poplar Bluff
Cape Girardeau, MO2 days ago
Second Marvel film actor announced to attend Cape Con 2023
Cape Girardeau, MO1 day ago
Historic tree on Southeast Missouri State campus to be cut down
Cape Girardeau, MO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
200-year-old state champion tree to be cut down due to safety concerns
Cape Girardeau, MO1 day ago
Flash flooding in Cape Girardeau
Cape Girardeau, MO1 day ago
Vehicle spotted in creek at Arena Park
Cape Girardeau, MO1 day ago
Vehicle lands in creek after driving through flooded area in Cape
Sikeston, MO20 hours ago
Crews respond to water rescue in Cape Girardeau
Cape Girardeau, MO2 days ago
Flash flooding reported in Murphysboro; High School cancels summer school classes Wednesday
Murphysboro, IL2 days ago
Hundreds without power in FOX23 viewing area after storms
Cape Girardeau, MO2 days ago
MoDOT updates public on Chester Bridge progress
Perryville, MO1 day ago
Video of bank robbery suspect in Quilin, Mo.
Sikeston, MO18 hours ago
Flash flooding reported in Williamson County
Carterville, IL2 days ago
Flash flooding, water rescues in Arlington, Ky.
Arlington, KY1 day ago
Drone12: Massive flooding in Arlington, Ky.
Arlington, KY1 day ago
Man airlifted to hospital after Patton house explosion
Patton, MO1 day ago
Saint Francis Foundation welcomes new member
Cape Girardeau, MO3 days ago
Viewers submitted photos of flooding and damage across the region
Carterville, IL2 days ago
Cape Girardeau Police Department asks for help identifying people trying to get into cars
Cape Girardeau, MO3 days ago
Sheriff's Office: Paducah kidnapping report was a hoax
Paducah, KY14 hours ago
Drivers urged to use caution traveling in Paducah, McCracken County
Paducah, KY1 day ago
McCracken County Sheriff’s Office: Allegations of kidnapping false, incident staged
Paducah, KY1 day ago
8 guns seized, 6 arrests made in connection with Carbondale shooting investigation
Carbondale, IL2 days ago
Four arrested following Stoddard County narcotics investigation
Bernie, MO2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy