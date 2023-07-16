LOOK: Kenan Stadium’s new turf for Chelsea vs. Wrexham

The University of North Carolina is just days away from making history by hosting its first F.C. series between Chelsea vs. Wrexham at Kenan Stadium, and now we have first looks at the turf.

Chelsea will take on Wrexham Wednesday, July 19th. The preseason friendly is a part of the F.C. series, marking a historic moment for UNC as Kenan Stadium hosts its first international soccer match.

The 100,000-square-foot turf installation started July 12th, and by the 15th, fans got their first looks at what was to come. UNC displayed photos of the new look of Kenan Stadium, highlighting the dark green turf surrounded by Carolina Blue.

The sold-out event should deliver an electric atmosphere. These two historic clubs will meet for the first time on neutral grounds.

The game will kick off at 7:30 E.T.

