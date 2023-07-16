Open in App
WRIC - ABC 8News

Crash on I-95 South clear in Richmond

By Will Gonzalez,

5 days ago

UPDATE: According to VDOT, all lanes have reopened and the scene is clear.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate 95 South is causing a backup in Richmond.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 77.1, about halfway between the Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Chamberlayne Avenue interchanges.

The southbound left lane is closed and traffic is backed up to about the I-95/I-64 interchange. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

