Crash on I-95 South clear in Richmond

UPDATE: According to VDOT, all lanes have reopened and the scene is clear.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate 95 South is causing a backup in Richmond.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 77.1, about halfway between the Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Chamberlayne Avenue interchanges.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

StormTracker8 Severe Weather Alerts

The southbound left lane is closed and traffic is backed up to about the I-95/I-64 interchange. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.