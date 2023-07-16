Open in App
WBTW News13

VIDEO: South Carolina Highway Patrol vehicle involved in crash near Huntington Beach State Park

By Caleb McCusker,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ma0D1_0nSAuYeA00

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina Highway Patrol vehicle was involved in a crash by Huntington Beach State Park along Highway 17.

Jason Lesley, with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, told News13 that there is apparently minor damage.

This is one of the few types of crashes that deputies will investigate, Lesley said.

News13 has reached out to the SCHP for more details.

* * *

