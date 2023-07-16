The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Kappa Rho Omega chapter, recently held a “Tree Planting Ceremony” where two pink Dogwood trees were planted at the Clark Intercultural Center, which is a part of Longwood University.

This activity is one of the sorority’s “Enhance Our Environment” initiatives. Its purpose is to select strategies to optimize the sorority’s collective ability to improve and protect the environment and to prioritize activities that promote the adoption of more sustainable and responsible practices at the individual and community levels.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® is a community service organization whose motto is “Service To All Mankind”.

The post Sorority participates in tree planting ceremony appeared first on Farmville .