WBOY 12 News

Mon Power employees help feed families for the summer

By Christian Meffert,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14DoyN_0nSAt3Zv00

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — About 2,000 pounds of food was recently stocked at the Raymond Wolfe Center’s pantry in Kingwood thanks to the efforts of some Mon Power employees.

Employees at Mon Power’s Fort Martin Power Station began collecting food items at the power plant months before summer began in order to help Preston County families feed their out-of-school children as part of FirstEnergy’s Harvest for Hunger campaign, which collects food and funds for local pantries, according to a FirstEnergy release.

“To think a child may go hungry simply because they are not in school is heartbreaking,” Kameron Miller-Hickey, a Fort Martin engineer and food drive volunteer, said. “We recognize that families in our local community struggle with hunger, especially during the summer months, and we want to be part of the solution.”

The “Cram the Van” event saw workers filling a truck with various food items. Donations were then matched by the plant’s managers and superintendents.

In total, the event collected enough food “to feed about 27 families for a week,” the release said.

“The donation from Fort Martin comes at the perfect time for us to be able to help fill that gap for families during the summer,” Alix Evans, Raymond Wolfe’s outreach coordinator, said. “This food also helps us address increased need due to a recent post-pandemic reduction in the amount of food stamps given to low-income families.”

To learn more about FirstEnergy’s other community initiatives, visit it’s website .

