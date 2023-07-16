Open in App
SheKnows

Margot Robbie Had the Most Priceless Reaction To Finding Out Which Barbie Character She’s Really Like

By Julia Teti,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fQls2_0nSAsV4P00


Throughout the press tour for Greta Gerwig’s upcoming film Barbie , Margot Robbie has lived, breathed, and dressed as the iconic character . At this point, the two-time Oscar nominee is basically Barbie. But what if we told you she wasn’t? Robbie and the cast of the film took a personality quiz to see which Barbie character they’re most like in real life, and Robbie’s reaction to her result was totally priceless.

Margot Robbie's Everyday Makeup Routine Isn't Complete Without This 'Nourishing' $4 Lip Balm


While chatting with Buzzfeed, Robbie, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, and Michael Cera scrolled through a series of oddly specific questions and prompts to identify which character they are from the movie. Parts of the quiz asked, “What’s a quality you look for in a friend?” while others cued the cast to “Pick a color to paint your dreamhouse.” Everyone’s answers were, as you can see in the video below, fairly different. Then it was time for the big reveal .


“I can’t believe my results,” Robbie said to her cast mates. “I’m Ken!” Robbie’s voice did have a tinge of disappoint to it. “This is how I felt when I did the Pottermore quiz to see which house I’d be in,” Robbie, a noted Hufflepuff, continued. Even after reading the description of the affable character, Robbie rejected her result that she is Ken, saying, “No, I’m not!”


Slamming her phone face down on the Barbiecore pink sofa, Robbie pondered what response could have possibly given her Ken. Ultimately, though, we know Robbie is Barbie. Maybe the quiz just goes to show each of us has Kenergy within us all . Embrace the Kenergy, Margot! You are Kenough just the way you are!

Before you go, click here to see the best Barbiecore looks on the red carpet:
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GewZB_0nSAsV4P00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Margot Robbie Had This To Say About The SAG-AFTRA Strike As It Halts Promotion Of Her New Barbie Movie
Los Angeles, CA6 days ago
Jennifer Lopez shouts ‘f–k you’ as she’s locked out of upscale gym
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Jennifer Aniston Looks Unrecognizable as She Attempts to Stay Under the Radar in L.A.
West Hollywood, CA21 days ago
The Worst Dressed Stars At The Barbie Movie World Premiere
Los Angeles, CA7 days ago
Kind Woman Allows Homeless Man In Her Home For The Night; Wakes Up To A Unbelievable Scene: Watch Video
Houston, TX2 days ago
Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Looks So Grown Up in an Off-the-Shoulder Dress at Dad Jay-Z's Exhibition
New York City, NY4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy