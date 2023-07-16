Open in App
Sanitary sewer overflow discovered in Greenfield

By Emma McCorkindale,

5 days ago

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A sanitary sewer overflow has been discovered in the City of Greenfield on Sunday.

Dams closed to help rescue man from Connecticut River in Turners Falls

According to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Greenfield, the Water Pollution Control Plant and the Department of Public Works have discovered a discharge of untreated sewage and waste.

The untreated sewage is being discharged from a regulator chamber outfall that is behind 302 Deerfield Street located along the Green River. The sewage is discharging at 529 gallons per minute and is caused by the rain during the flood watch.

The overflow is impacting the Green River and Deerfield River in Greenfield, as well as the Connecticut River in Deerfield, Montague, and Sunderland.

It is advised to avoid contact with these water bodies for 48 hours after the discharge or overflow ceases because of the increased health risks from bacteria and other pollutants.

SJC upholds conviction in 2005 Deerfield murder

Report urges competitive electric market reforms

Springfield man convicted of sex trafficking 13-year-old …

New roof donated to home of Massachusetts veteran

22News has been broadcasting local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts since 1953.

