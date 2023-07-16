Sanitary sewer overflow discovered in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A sanitary sewer overflow has been discovered in the City of Greenfield on Sunday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Greenfield, the Water Pollution Control Plant and the Department of Public Works have discovered a discharge of untreated sewage and waste.

The untreated sewage is being discharged from a regulator chamber outfall that is behind 302 Deerfield Street located along the Green River. The sewage is discharging at 529 gallons per minute and is caused by the rain during the flood watch.

The overflow is impacting the Green River and Deerfield River in Greenfield, as well as the Connecticut River in Deerfield, Montague, and Sunderland.

It is advised to avoid contact with these water bodies for 48 hours after the discharge or overflow ceases because of the increased health risks from bacteria and other pollutants.

