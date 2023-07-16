Open in App
News19 WLTX

Teen killed in crash after reported police pursuit identified

5 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Columbia, SC newsLocal Columbia, SC
Detainee who died in custody of Richland County jail identified
Columbia, SC2 days ago
New details on what led up to Tuesday's shootout on Greystone Boulevard in Columbia
Columbia, SC1 day ago
Coroner identifies two people killed in SUV crash that started as law enforcement pursuit in northeast Columbia
Columbia, SC3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Kershaw County deputies investigate second gun theft from area shop
Lugoff, SC19 hours ago
17-year-old missing from Orangeburg, police say
Orangeburg, SC2 days ago
Suspect shot, arrested after police say he fired multiple rounds on Greystone Boulevard in Columbia
Columbia, SC3 days ago
16-year-old arrested in fatal shooting at Gable Oaks Apartments in Columbia
Columbia, SC3 days ago
Four inmates plead guilty to roles in 2018 prison riot that left 7 dead, 22 injured
Bishopville, SC18 hours ago
Coroner identifies victim after 1 dead, 3 youths injured in overnight shooting in north Columbia
Columbia, SC4 days ago
Community members react to deadly accident involving 6 teens
Irmo, SC3 days ago
Contraband phone found, guard arrested at Alvin S Glenn Detention Center
Columbia, SC3 days ago
Fire displaces three on S. Beltline Blvd.
Columbia, SC2 days ago
34-year-old woman reported missing in Camden has been found safe
Camden, SC3 days ago
Lexington County restaurant helps a wrestling school one burger at a time
Lexington, SC17 hours ago
Woman arrested for shooting at car on Lexington County road
Little Mountain, SC6 days ago
When SC man won lottery, there was one person he knew to tell first
Sumter, SC1 day ago
Customers of West Columbia auto shop want answers
West Columbia, SC17 hours ago
Orangeburg County School District breaks ground on Clark Middle School expansion
Orangeburg, SC19 hours ago
Irmo homeowners want brick wall in their neighborhood fixed
Irmo, SC2 days ago
Lexington Animal Services has the pet for you
West Columbia, SC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy