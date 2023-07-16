Open in App
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Mayor Scott announces new agency to support small and minority businesses

By Dominick Philippe-Auguste,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JJSMb_0nSAnm5n00

Mayor Brandon Scott announced a new agency being that's being added to his office.

The Mayor's Office of Small and Minority Business Advocacy & Development will consolidate the functions of the former Mayor's Office of Minority and Women-Owned Business Development with the Minority and Women's Business Opportunity Office.

The agency will serve as a resource hub for small and minority businesses, providing them with support, guidance and opportunities.

“I’m proud to launch this new enhancement to city government, which will serve as a catalyst for positive change and opportunities for small and minority and women-owned businesses,” said Mayor Scott. “By providing specialized resources and support, we aim to create a level playing field where women and minority-owned small businesses can thrive, contribute to our local economy, and play an integral role in our city’s success. Baltimore’s small, minority-and women-owned businesses have always been part of the engine for the City’s economic growth and this will be another spark that keeps that engine moving.”

Christoper R. Lundy, Esquire, was named as the inaugural director of the agency.

Lundy will oversee the integration of the former business opportunity office and the minority owned business initiatives.

“This underscores the city’s dedication to fostering an inclusive and vibrant business community,” said Director Lundy. “By combining our efforts, as a city, we are taking a significant step forward in promoting economic equity and creating an environment where all businesses can thrive and I am looking forward to leading the charge.”

