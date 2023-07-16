Route 23 in Wayne has been shut down in both directions on Sunday, according to the state Transportation Department.

A downed pole and wires shut down the highway, according to an alert from the state's 511NJ.org website. A person working in a nearby building said they lost power around 12:05 p.m.

By 3:30 p.m., the highway has partially reopened, with at least a 10-minute delay.

It appears the pole was struck by a vehicle on the northbound side of Route 23 between Packanack Lake Road and Newark Pompton Turnpike. A heavily damaged sedan could be seen entangled in the wires adjacent to the pole.

It is not know if there were any injuries sustained in the crash. Wayne police did not immediately provide any information.

PSE&G, which had crews at the scene, estimates that power from the down wires should be restored by 5:15 p.m.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Downed pole, wires shut down Route 23 in Wayne