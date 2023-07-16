Man, woman realize they’ve been shot after hearing gunshots on I-10 in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Two people are in a hospital following a shooting on Interstate 10 on Saturday, July 15.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, a man and a woman were in a car near the St. Charles St. exit around 4:30 p.m. when they heard gunshots.

The two then realized they had both been shot and arrived at a local hospital by car.

There are no updates on their conditions at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the NOPD at (504)-658-5300. Those who wish to remain anonymous can do so by contacting Crime Stoppers at 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP (7867).

