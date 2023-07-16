H-E-B celebrates National Ice Cream Day with free pint of ice cream

HARLINGEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — In honor of National Ice Cream Day, H-E-B is offering a free 16 oz. pint of H-E-B Creamy Creations Ice Cream.
The offer is available for customers only on July 16 and is limited to one per customer.
The offer can be redeemed through the H-E-B mobile app and can only be redeemed in-store.
Customers can choose from a variety of assorted flavors, but the offer excludes limited edition flavors.
