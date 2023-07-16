Air Jordan 1 Mid SE “Black Chrome” Release Details

The Air Jordan 1 Mid is a popular shoe model that holds a significant place in sneaker culture. It features a timeless design that has captivated fans for decades. The silhouette of the shoe is sleek and iconic, with a high-top profile and distinctive ankle support. Its colorways vary, offering a wide range of options to suit individual preferences. The shoe is constructed with durable materials, ensuring longevity and comfort. Overall, it’s no secret why this pair has been rising in popularity for the last couple of years.

It showcases the famous Jumpman logo on the tongue and the iconic Wings logo on the collar. The Air Jordan 1 Mid has gained popularity for its versatility, effortlessly blending with both casual and more formal outfits. Whether worn on the streets or in various social settings, the Air Jordan 1 Mid has become a staple choice for sneaker enthusiasts worldwide . Its enduring appeal and cultural significance make it a must-have for many sneakerheads.

“Black Chrome” Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a clean sail midsole. The upper features a grey leather base with shiny black leather overlays. The laces are also black, as well as the heel. The Nike Swoosh and Wings logos are silver, and the sneakers feature a chrome silver lace dubrae. Overall, the sneakers feature a cohesive color scheme and are built for performance. The black, silver, and gray are a classy combination and this pair will definitely be a fan favorite when it releases.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid SE “Black Chrome” is releasing sometime during Fall 2023 Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

