5 million use mental health lifeline in first year

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Mental health advocates report millions of people have taken advantage of the new three-digit mental health crisis line since it launched last July, but more awareness is still needed.

“Suicide hits five families every day in this state,” Tony Coder, executive director for the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation , said.

In 2021, 1,766 Ohioans died by suicide, according to the most recent data available from the Ohio Department of Health.

“It can happen to anybody, any time, and we want you to be ready,” Coder said.

Sunday, July 16 marks one year since the National Suicide Prevention Line transitioned to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

“It’s extremely important to have resources available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year,” ADAMHS Director of Strategic Initiatives & Communications Tina Rezash Rogal said.

Since the launch, the lifeline answered 5 million calls, texts or chats, which is 2 million more than with the previous 10-digit suicide prevention line. However, a recent poll from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, found 82 percent of adults don’t know about it.

That’s being reflected in Montgomery County, the ADAMHS Crisis Now line continues to receive more calls.

“988 is getting about 50 calls a month from Montgomery County, but it is that crisis call center that is doing the bulk of the work,” Rezash Rogal said. “They are receiving about 1,600 calls per month.”

Rogal said that is not necessarily a bad thing, because it shows there is a demand for mental health crisis services, and those callers are still being connected to local resources.

The Biden administration invested nearly $1 billion to launch 988. Now the White House is working to reach more groups of people, like veterans, members of the LGBTQ+ community and minority groups.

“We’ve been expanding the specialized services that can help reach populations that may be at higher risk and need certain culturally competencies when addressing their needs,” Terri Tanielian with the White House Domestic Policy Council said.

Coder said even with this work going on nationally, there’s still a lot more that needs to be done to beat down stigmas about mental health.

“The brain is part of the body and that mental health care is as important as getting any other kind of physical health care,” Coder said.

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available via by dialing or texting 988, online chat 24/7. It connects the caller to a counselor who can help during a crisis and provide additional resources.

The Montgomery County ADAMHS Crisis Now line can be reached at 833-580-2255.

