Open in App
The Chronicle

Bacteria Causing Legionnaires' Disease Sickens People Staying at Eastern Washington Hotel&nbsp;

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aHhvL_0nSAjH4E00

Health officials are warning that people who stayed at a Walla Walla, Wash., hotel in the last two weeks may have been exposed to bacteria that can cause Legionnaires' disease.

The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health investigated after being notified by the Washington state Department of Health that three guests had become ill following a stay at the La Quinta Inn & Suites in Walla Walla.

Water samples collected July 11 tested positive for Legionella.

Legionella is a common bacteria that can spread in building water systems like hot water tanks, hot tubs and large plumbing systems.

While most healthy individuals exposed to Legionella do not get sick, those with certain risk factors can develop a potentially serious type of pneumonia called Legionnaires' disease.

Risk factors include being older than 50 years of age, being a current or former smoker, having chronic lung disease, having a weakened immune system, or taking drugs that weaken the immune system.

Legionnaires' disease symptoms are similar to other types of pneumonia and can include fever, chills, muscle aches and coughing.

People who stayed at the La Quinta Inn in Walla Walla during the first two weeks of July and are having symptoms should seek medical attention, said Dr. Daniel Kaminsky, the Walla Walla County public health officer.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Washington State newsLocal Washington State
ALERT: 3 Catch Legionnaires Disease from Washington Hotel’s Water
Walla Walla, WA3 days ago
Eastern Washington Mother Finds Man in Bed With 11-Year-Old
Othello, WA1 hour ago
Washington Trooper Busts Corvette 100+ in Busy Tri-Cities Traffic
Richland, WA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Walla Walla primary water source temporarily switching to groundwater
Walla Walla, WA19 hours ago
Growing 400-Acre Fire Has Popular Road South of Kennewick CLOSED
Kennewick, WA21 hours ago
BCFD 1 closes Nine Mile Canyon Road due to wildfire
Kennewick, WA22 hours ago
High winds trigger red flag warning and multiple fires in Tri-Cities: Firefighters urge caution
Richland, WA3 days ago
Ursula: Would you know what to do if someone starts choking on food?
Kennewick, WA3 days ago
Suspect shot by store employee
Walla Walla, WA2 days ago
Local police departments see solution to hiring challenges
Pasco, WA1 day ago
Calm before another WX Alert; July 17 Evening Forecast
Yakima, WA3 days ago
Judge increases Walla Walla man’s sentence
Walla Walla, WA2 days ago
Missing Person: Mary Ward
Pasco, WA3 days ago
A deep dive into the 2023 Pendleton Whisky Music Fest
Pendleton, OR2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy