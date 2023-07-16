WATCH: Fire crews battle three-alarm blaze in Oakland apartment

( KRON ) — Fire crews battled a three-alarm blaze in an apartment building in Oakland on Saturday, and video from the scene shows just how close crews were to the flames.

Just before 1 a.m., the Oakland Fire Department was called to a working fire on the 300 block of Fairmount Avenue. One unit on the top floor of a three-story residential building was fully engulfed in flames.

Video shared by OFD shows as fire crews make their way into the apartment engulfed in flames. A fire hose can be seen spraying water as crews slowly inch closer. Bits of the ceiling can also be seen falling as water is doused on the flames.

A total of four fire engines, two trucks and two battalions responded to extinguish the blaze.

