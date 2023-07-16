Open in App
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade under rare excessive heat warning as PM storms develop

By CBS Miami,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49LqjN_0nS92QvP00

Weekend Forecast: Severe heat, possible showers 04:09

MIAMI -- The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Miami-Dade County, the first time the region has been under such an alert.

The heat warning was followed by a pair of severe thunderstorm warnings that were issued for parts of Broward and Miami-Dade as afternoon storms began rolling through South Florida.

Miami-Dade was under a severe thunderstorm warning until 6 p.m. while portions of Broward County was under its own severe thunderstorm warning until 5:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The other major weather development on Sunday was the heat.

The excessive heat warning extends until 7 p.m. and was issued because the NWS said the feels-like temperature could reach 112 degrees.

"Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," the weather service advisory said.

CBS News Miami meteorologist KC Sherman said if the temperature at Miami International Airpor reaches a heat index of 112, that will tie for the all-time hottest heat index on record, tying with July 3, 2021.

Broward County was under a heat advisory until 7 p.m. because of conditions there with feels-like temperatures expected to range up to 110 degrees.

To avoid exposure to a heat-related illness, officials said people should:

  • Drink plenty of fluids.
  • Stay in an air-conditioned environment if possible.
  • Avoid prolonged exposure to the sun.
  • Don't leave children or pets in unattended vehicles.

Working with county officials, the National Weather Service revised its policies for when heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are issued.

