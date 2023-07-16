Open in App
2 dead in Bolingbrook after gun goes off during cleaning, police say

7 days ago

Police in Bolingbrook said two people are dead after a gun went off as its owner cleaned it Saturday evening.

Police said a preliminary investigation found 61-year-old Simeon Hendrickson was working on one of his guns inside his home in the 700-block of Dalton Lane Saturday around 5:45 p.m. when it accidentally discharged.

The bullet struck his wife, 60-year-old Laurie Hendrickson.

It was not clear if Hendrickson called 911, or if one of his neighbors heard the gunshot and called for help.

Hendrickson then took his own life with the handgun. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Laurie Hendrickson was taken to a local hospital for treatment, where she later died.

Police said the incident remains under investigation. No further details have been released.
