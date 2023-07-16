I spent over $4,800 to go on an 8-day river cruise through France with my retired parents, and it was the ideal multigenerational trip

My parents and I went on an eight-day cruise on the Seine, and it took us to charming villages in Normandy. Sarah Kuta

I went on an eight-day river cruise through France aboard the Viking Skaga with my retired parents.

The relaxed pace, calm waters, and mellow excursions made it the perfect way to travel with them.

The itinerary balanced enriching activities with necessary downtime, and it was worth the $4,852.

Last year, my mom suggested we take a river cruise called the Viking Skaga . Its eight-day " Paris & the Heart of Normandy " itinerary along the Seine starts and ends in Paris and includes small towns in Normandy — such as La Roche-Guyon, Vernon, and Rouen.

I knew this trip would help me reconnect and create lasting memories with my retired parents, who are both in their early 70s. So my mom, my dad, my partner, and I booked the cruise in 2022, with a departure date nearly a year later in March 2023.

My partner and my parents paid for their own travels, so the total cost for my portion of the trip came out to $4,852 after applying a promotion.

That price included my cruise fare, all onboard meals and snacks, round-trip airfare, airport transfers, travel insurance, gratuities, a free shore excursion at every port, an alcoholic beverage package , and one optional shore excursion.

Here's what the experience was like.

Luckily, we were coming back to Paris at the end of the cruise. Sarah Kuta

We boarded the Viking Skaga in Paris, where we had a clear view of the Eiffel Tower from the deck.

After an overnight flight to Paris , my partner and I made our way to the Viking Skaga. My parents arrived on a separate flight a few hours later.

The boat was docked in the heart of the city, and we could see the iconic Eiffel Tower from the deck.

The Skaga's 84 rooms can accommodate up to 168 guests. Sarah Kuta

Even though our veranda stateroom was only 205 square feet, my partner and I had plenty of room and storage space.

Our veranda stateroom was 205 square feet, including the private balcony. The room had a queen-size bed, a flat-screen TV mounted on the wall, a private bathroom with heated floors, a small writing desk, a closet, and a lot of drawers.

We didn't spend a lot of time in our room during the day since we were usually on excursions or in common areas with my parents.

However, when we needed a little alone time to recharge after socializing or sightseeing, our room was a quiet, peaceful, and comfortable place to retreat.

We stopped at a café in Paris for espressos. Sarah Kuta

I would've liked to have a coffee maker in our room, but luckily there were espresso machines on the boat and plenty of cafés on land.

In my opinion, the only thing missing from our room was a coffee maker . When I'm groggy and trying to wake up in the morning, the first thing I like to do is sip coffee.

The Skaga had two complimentary, self-serve espresso machines in the main common area, but that meant I had to change out of my pajamas, put on regular clothes, and walk down the hall to get my morning fix.

On the plus side, I could make myself lattes, cappuccinos, or other specialty drinks instead of settling for basic drip coffee. And there were always baskets full of freshly baked pastries next to the espresso machines. So all in all, it wasn't a bad trade-off.

We sat with other guests at meals, which was a nice way to meet new people. Sarah Kuta

The onboard dining room had floor-to-ceiling windows that were perfect for admiring the passing scenery.

The food I ate on the Skaga felt on par with dishes from a fine-dining restaurant. We feasted on soup, salad, steak, seafood, pasta, and decadent desserts. I loved every single meal I ate on board.

The waitstaff was also incredibly friendly and attentive . I especially loved the daily specials, which the servers offered at every meal, because they showcased French cuisine . For example, we ate escargot, boeuf bourguignon, croissants, and Niçoise salad.

The communal seating arrangements encouraged mingling. Our group of four always sat together, but at every meal, we made a point to dine with fellow cruise passengers we hadn't met yet.

Though it was fun getting to meet new people, it was sometimes hard to hear them across the table or carry on private conversations.

The Skaga docked in Vernon, France, during our trip. Sarah Kuta

The free daily shore excursions were well-organized and led by knowledgeable guides.

As part of our cruise fare, we got to go on one shore excursion each day for free. They ranged from a guided bus tour of Paris to a walking tour of Rouen. Many of the English-speaking guides were French and gave detailed information and context about everything we observed.

I was also really impressed that Viking provided each passenger with a Quietvox , an audio device that reminded me of a sophisticated walkie-talkie.

The guides spoke into microphones that transmitted the sound to the passengers' earbuds, making it extra easy to hear them even from the back of the group.

Sometimes my partner and I signed up for the same excursion as my parents, but there were also days when we all chose different ones. I loved this flexibility and thought it was a great way to travel with a group. Everyone got to tailor the vacation to their own interests.

I saw Monet's tomb and home during my excursion to Giverny. Sarah Kuta

I paid extra for a bike tour of Giverny, and it was one of my favorite shore excursions.

The Skaga docked in Vernon, where our tour guide met passengers in front of the ship with bikes and helmets.

Once everyone was ready to go, we pedaled toward Giverny, briefly stopping to visit Claude Monet's white-marble tomb outside a church called the Église Sainte-Radegonde de Giverny.

After a few more minutes of biking, we reached the property where Monet lived and worked from 1883 until his death in 1926. It's now a museum managed by the Fondation Claude Monet .

While our guide told us about Monet's life, we wandered through the famous water-lily garden, where the Impressionist artist painted more than 250 scenes of the delicate flowers floating on the pond. We also wandered through his pink home with green shutters before pedaling back to the ship.

I paid $119 for this optional excursion, and it was worth the money.

I tried various French cheeses and learned about how each one is made. Sarah Kuta

We also enjoyed free organized activities and cultural events when we were sailing on the Skaga.

I love learning new things while on vacation, and the Skaga's onboard activities really enriched my experience by blending education and entertainment.

One of my favorite activities was a cheese-tasting session hosted by our cruise director. The boat's culinary staff laid out an impressive spread of French cheeses , which we munched on while the director described each type's history and significance.

My personal favorite was Comté, a mild cow's milk cheese produced near France's border with Switzerland. On a different evening, the director gave us a humorous crash course in the French language. And every night, an onboard piano player performed in the boat's lounge.

My partner and I had time to grab a leisurely beer after a tour. Sarah Kuta

The itinerary allowed us plenty of free time to explore new locales at leisure.

I don't love overly scheduled vacations, and I thought this itinerary struck the perfect balance between organized activities and downtime.

For instance, my partner and I explored La Roche-Guyon on our own, taking a leisurely walk through the small village and wandering through the Château de La Roche-Guyon, a beautiful castle dating back to the 12th century. Afterward, we stopped by the local bakery for a crepe and a flaky pain au chocolate.

When we were in Paris , I loved having the time to admire Auguste Rodin's stunning sculptures, including " The Thinker ," at the Rodin Museum .

And after our guided walking tour of Rouen, our group of four stopped for a beer on a sunny patio on the way back to the boat. We also had plenty of time to play cards, one of our favorite ways to spend time together.

The Aquavit Terrace provided gorgeous views of the Seine. Sarah Kuta

The voyage on the Seine was peaceful and scenic, and I didn't feel a hint of seasickness.

I've enjoyed the several ocean cruises I've taken, but I've also experienced mild seasickness a few times during them. To be fair, I do have a bit of a sensitive stomach.

However, the Seine was calm throughout our voyage on the Skaga, and I didn't feel a hint of seasickness during the entire cruise.

There were other benefits to going on a river cruise, too.

I'm an avid birder, so I loved sitting out on our private balcony each morning and listening to the birds. I also really enjoyed looking at all the towns and trees lining the Seine from the windows and deck. I felt immersed in the region even when I wasn't involved in an activity or on a tour.

My favorite place to admire the riverfront scenery was on the Aquavit Terrace, an outdoor patio at the front end of the Skaga that offered unobstructed views.

My parents and I also had time to explore Paris together during this trip. Sarah Kuta

The trip was expensive, with my total cost coming to $4,852, but it was worth the money.

I paid for my trip using money from a savings account I opened in my 20s to help budget for travel and keep my finances in order. The cruise was worth the money because it felt luxurious without coming off as stuffy or overly formal.

The food was fine-dining quality , the staff was attentive and kind, and the free daily shore excursions and onboard activities were a good value . The flexible itinerary made it a great group trip, and I liked that I was able to visit multiple destinations in northern France without having to unpack my suitcase more than once.

Above all else, I loved getting to explore new places and make memories with my parents and my partner.

Correction: July 17, 2023 — An earlier version of this story misstated that the writer paid $4,852 to cover three people. The amount accounted for her portion of the trip only, as her parents paid for the cruise separately.