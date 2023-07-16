Heavy downpours clear overnight on Long Island; hot and humid Monday

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Craig Allen says to watch out for additional downpours tonight before the start of a hot week on Long Island.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms ending. Muggy. Lows: Close to 70.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny. Hot and humid. Highs: 85-90.

TUESDAY: Hot and humid. A few PM storms. Highs: 85-90.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Less humid. Highs: 80s.

THURSDAY: Sun followed by clouds. Slight chance of a thunderstorm. Highs: 80s.

FRIDAY: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Humid. Highs: Mid-80s.