News 12

Heavy downpours clear overnight on Long Island; hot and humid Monday

By News 12 Staff,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0986c3_0nS1d8RU00

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Craig Allen says to watch out for additional downpours tonight before the start of a hot week on Long Island.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms ending. Muggy. Lows: Close to 70.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny. Hot and humid. Highs: 85-90.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29p11Y_0nS1d8RU00

TUESDAY: Hot and humid. A few PM storms. Highs: 85-90.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Less humid. Highs: 80s.

THURSDAY: Sun followed by clouds. Slight chance of a thunderstorm. Highs: 80s.

FRIDAY: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Humid. Highs: Mid-80s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qhYuu_0nS1d8RU00

