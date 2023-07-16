Downpours exit New York City.; wildfire smoke returns late Monday

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Allan Nosoff says showers and downpours will exit New York City around 5 p.m.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly clear. Lows down to 74.

TOMORROW: Sunny, hot and humid. Highs jump to 91. Wildfire smoke arrives during the afternoon, with deteriorating air quality expected. Lows near 73.

TUESDAY - WEATHER TO WATCH PM: Hazy sunshine, afternoon showers and storms likely, better chance N&W. Highs around 87. Bad air quality expected for all. Lows near 73.

WEDNESDAY - NEWS 12 BBQ: Yay!! Sunny and DRY. Goodbye humidity and hopefully the wildfire smoke! Highs around 85. Lows near 71.

THUSDAY - FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and a bit humid. Highs near 85. Lows around 70. Late-day rain chances.

NEXT WEEKEND: More of the same, sunny and humid with PM pop-up chances. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid-70s.