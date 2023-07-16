Open in App
Check your tickets! 2 six-figure tickets sold in CA for Friday's Mega Millions drawing

7 days ago

Check your tickets! Two tickets with six-figure payoffs were sold in California for Friday's Mega Millions drawing.

Friday's winning numbers for Mega Millions were 10-24-48-51-66 and Mega number of 15.

No one won the jackpot, creating an estimated $640 million jackpot for Tuesday's drawing.

The two tickets sold in California with 5 winning numbers, missing only the Mega, were sold at Zuniga's Market in Los Angeles and a 7-Eleven on Duarte Road in Monrovia, and each carries a payout of $202,248.

Powerball also had a drawing on Saturday, and no one won the jackpot in that lottery either.

Powerball's winning numbers were 2-9-43-55-57 and a power play of 18.

The results will make an estimated $900 million jackpot for Monday's drawing.

CORRECTION: Information about the ticket payouts has been updated in this report.

