Alabama Woman Found Alive After Missing For Roughly 2 Days

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell — the 25-year-old Alabama woman who sparked a law enforcement search after she went missing on Thursday — has been found alive and safe after she returned to her home on Saturday night, according to police.

The update follows the release of traffic footage that shows Russell coming to a stop in her vehicle to report a child walking on the side of an Alabama highway on Thursday. Police later reported arriving at the scene to find Russell’s unoccupied vehicle with a number of her belongings inside and her phone, wig and purse nearby. They were unable to find either her or the child in the area.

According to the Hoover Police Department, Russell first dialed 911 on Thursday night to report seeing a male toddler in a diaper on the side of I-495 and said she was stopping to check on him.

After speaking to 911, Russell called up a relative to relay the same information. She went missing during that conversation, about two minutes after calling 911.

The relative was on the phone with Russell when she heard Russell scream, followed by “the noise of interstate traffic” thereafter, according to AL.com .

According to authorities, someone from Russell’s residence called the Hoover Police Department’s 911 center on Saturday night to say she had returned home alone on foot. Paramedics took Russell to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for evaluation, and she was treated and released.

Detectives went to both the residence and UAB to take an initial statement from Russell. Police said the details of the statement “are a part of the ongoing investigation which is expected to continue over the next few days.”

“The Hoover Police Department continues to be extremely grateful for the outpouring of support from the Hoover community and beyond, and all of the assistance provided by our law enforcement partners which are too numerous to name,” the department said in a statement on Sunday.

“We rejoice with the Russell family as they continue to rest and recover from this situation and ask for their wishes to be respected regarding their privacy.”

Russell’s mother, Talitha Robinson Russell, posted on Facebook early Sunday morning celebrating her daughter’s return. The post does not include any details regarding the 25-year-old’s brief disappearance.

“God is faithful and He has answered our prayers,” Robinson Russell wrote. “We are so grateful to each of you for all the acts of kindness, generosity, and compassion you have shown. Our baby is safe!!!!!!!!!! Thank you Father God.”