Suspect wanted for 4 Georgia murders killed in standoff with police

Suspect sought in Georgia shootings which killed 4 00:18

The man sought after for the fatal shootings of four people in Hampton, Georgia, died following a stand-off with law enforcement that left at least two officers injured, authorities said.

Andre Longmore, 40, "hit the ground running" after returning fire at law enforcement officers Sunday, Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett said at a news conference.

"We gave chase, reengaged the suspect, he produced a handgun again, gunfire was exchanged and the suspect was neutralized," Scandrett said.

Two officers were injured during the confrontation. A deputy was shot in the back and is expected to survive. Another suffered more severe, undisclosed injuries, according to police.

"The monster is dead," Scandrett said. "The citizens of Hampton, the county of Henry, the metro Atlanta area, and the entire state of Georgia can breathe a little easier tonight. The suspect is off the street."

Hampton Police Chief James Turner identified the four victims of Saturday's shooting as Scott Levitt, 67, Shirley Levitt, 66, Steve Blizzard, 65, and Ronald Jeffers, 66. The victims lived in the Dogwood Lakes area of Hampton, police said.

Authorities had launched a manhunt for Longmore on Saturday, offering a $10,000 reward for information that led to his arrest and prosecution. The 40-year-old was considered "armed and dangerous," according to police.

"Wherever you are, we will hunt you down in any hole you may be residing in and bring you to custody," Scandrett said.

The timeline of events is unclear, but the situation unfolded around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday in the Dogwood Lakes area of Hampton, Georgia, according to the social media posts from the Henry County Government. Hampton is a city of about 8,000 and is located in Henry County, about 36 miles from Atlanta.

The motive is unknown, but Hampton Police Chief James Turner said the four homicides occurred at different locations, and that the suspect is a resident of the city of Hampton.

The Hampton Police Department is leading the investigation, with the help of the Henry County Police Department and the sheriff's office, in addition to Henry County Homeland Security and the Henry County Crime Scene Unit. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has also been notified.

"Today is a sad and somber occasion that we gather here today," said Mayor Ann Tarpley during the news conference. "The city of Hampton has had a tragedy, but we are sworn to and convinced that each and every person that is responsible for this tragedy in our community is brought to justice."