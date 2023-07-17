Open in App
Fox Weather

5 dead, 2 children missing after Pennsylvania flash flooding as rescue operations continue, officials say

By Aaron BarkerBrian Donegan,

6 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pennsylvania State newsLocal Pennsylvania State
Body of girl found in river believed to be that of 2-year-old lost in Pennsylvania flash flood
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Body of child swept away in Bucks Co. flooding recovered in Philly; search continues for lost infant
Philadelphia, PA23 hours ago
Rescue crews save skydiver stuck in tree near Bucks County, Pa. airport
Perkasie, PA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Brave firefighters face more dangers when battling blazes during extreme heat
Long Branch, NJ3 hours ago
Search for 2 missing children in Bucks County concludes for day; crews will reassess Friday
Washington Crossing, PA2 days ago
Car plows into Pa. house, injuring at least 2 people
Alburtis, PA3 days ago
Man steals rig, leads Pa. troopers on pursuit through 2 counties: police
Allentown, PA2 days ago
NY Native Dad Killed In Poconos ATV Accident: Coroner
Newfoundland, PA3 days ago
SPCA asking for donations following large influx of animals
Danville, PA2 days ago
Fire breaks out at Slatington Marketplace
Slatington, PA2 days ago
Handwriting Match Leads to Arrest of Husband in Wife’s Disappearance 38 Years Later
Lancaster, PA1 day ago
2 children from Charleston, SC still missing after mother died during flash flooding in Pennsylvania
Charleston, SC6 days ago
Police: Driver arrested for DUI after traffic accident that sent person to hospital
Sellersville, PA3 days ago
Pennsylvania Woman Shoots Suspects During Home Invasion
Philadelphia, PA5 days ago
First responders called to a vehicle accident in the Poconos
Effort, PA4 days ago
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Flood threat returns to Northeast; Calvin moves closer to Hawaii
New York City, NY5 days ago
Northeast braces for more heavy rain after deadly weekend flash flooding
New York City, NY6 days ago
Pennsylvania Cookie Shop Named A Best In The Country
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Pennsylvania SPCA recovers over 170 dogs from home
Philadelphia, PA6 days ago
Police Seek Public’s Help In Finding Missing 47-Year-Old Woman
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy