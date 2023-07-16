Open in App
The Associated Press

9 bodies pulled from a flooded road tunnel in South Korea as rains cause flash floods and landslides

7 days ago

South Korean rescue workers pulled seven bodies from a flooded tunnel where around 15 vehicles were trapped in muddy water, as days of heavy rain triggered flash floods and landslides. (July 16)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean rescuers on Sunday pulled nine bodies from a flooded tunnel where around 15 vehicles were trapped in muddy water, as days of heavy rain triggered flash floods and landslides and destroyed homes across the country, officials said.

A total of 37 people have died and thousands have been evacuated since July 9, when heavy rain started pounding South Korea’s central regions.

Nearly 900 rescuers including divers were searching the tunnel in the central city of Cheongju, where the vehicles, including a bus, were swamped by a flash flood Saturday evening, Seo Jeong-il, chief of the city’s fire department, said in a briefing.

Fire officials estimated that the tunnel filled with water in as little as two or three minutes.

Photos and video from the scene showed rescue workers establishing a perimeter and pumping brown water out of the tunnel as divers used rubber boats to move in and out of the area.

Yang Chan-mo, an official from the North Chungcheong provincial fire department, said it could take several hours to pump out all the water from the tunnel, which was still filled with 4 to 5 meters (13 to 16.4 feet) of water dense with mud and other debris. Workers were proceeding slowly to prevent any victims or survivors from being swept out, Yang said.

Nine survivors were rescued from the tunnel and around 10 others were believed to be missing based on reports by families or others, but the exact number of passengers trapped in vehicles wasn’t immediately clear, Seo said.

More than 60 centimeters (23.6 inches) of rain was measured in the South Chungcheong provincial towns of Gongju and Cheongyang since July 9. Cheongju, where the tunnel is located, received more than 54 centimeters (21.2 inches) during the same period.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said the central and southern parts of the country could still get as much as 30 centimeters (12 inches) of additional rain through Tuesday.

More than 8,850 people have been evacuated and 27,260 households had been without electricity in the past several days. The rain damaged or destroyed nearly 50 roads and more than a 100 homes, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said. At least 35 people were treated for injuries.

President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is on a trip to Europe, discussed the rain-related casualties and damages during an emergency meeting while traveling to Poland on a train after visiting Ukraine on Saturday, according to his office. Yoon called for officials to mobilize all available resources to respond to the disaster.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman arrested in connection with death of Robert De Niro's grandson, sources say
New York City, NY9 days ago
Patient kills surgeon Benjamin Mauck in shooting at suburban Memphis clinic, police say
Collierville, TN11 days ago
Authorities search for 'very dangerous' suspect after escape from Pa. jail
Jamestown, PA15 days ago
Abandoned Dog Spent Days In Woods With No Food, Now She’s The Sweetest Hugger
Irvington, NJ26 days ago
‘I want to be left alone’: 93-year-old Hilton Head Island woman is in a legal battle over her family’s land
Hilton Head Island, SC8 days ago
Police believe doorbell camera caught video of escapee Michael Burham
Warren, PA9 days ago
Country singer Jason Aldean suffers heat stroke on stage
Hartford, CT7 days ago
Decades after the dangers of lead became clear, some cities are leaving lead pipe in the ground
Providence, RI14 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy