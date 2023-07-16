Suspect accused of shooting 4 to death in Georgia killed during manhunt, officials say

A man accused of killing four people in Hampton, Georgia Saturday was killed during a manhunt, officials say.

Update 5:46 p.m. EDT July 16: Hampton Police Chief James Turner in a news conference Sunday identified the four victims as Scott Levitt, 67; Shirley Levitt, 66; Steve Blizzard, 65; and Ronald Jeffers, 66, according to WSB-TV.

“The monster is dead,” Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said during a news conference, according to the news outlet . “The citizens of Hampton, the county of Henry, the metro Atlanta area, and the entire state of Georgia can breathe a little easier tonight. The suspect is off the street.”

Law enforcement officials tracked Andre Longmore to 138 Mount Zion Parkway, WSB-TV reported. Officers and deputies both engaged him and he fired back.

“We gave chase, reengaged the suspect, he produced a handgun again, gunfire was exchanged and the suspect was neutralized,” Scandrett said.

A Clayton County Police Department officer and a Henry County deputy were injured during the incident. Both are conscious and are expected to survive. The deputy was reportedly shot in the back.

A possible motive has not yet been released.

Update 4:09 p.m. EDT July 16: Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett confirmed to WSB-TV that Andre Longmore, 40, was killed Sunday afternoon during a manhunt.

A Clayton County Police Department officer and a Henry County deputy were injured during the incident, the news outlet reported.

The victims’ identities have not yet been released. Information about a possible motive has not yet been released.

Update 1:40 p.m. EDT July 16: Hampton Police Department on Facebook Sunday afternoon said that they are working with the U.S. Marshals and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office to local Andre Longmore.

Polic e describe Longmore as a Black man, 40 years old, and about 5 feet and 10 inches tall.

“Andre Longmore is wanted for 4 counts of murder; do not approach as he is armed and dangerous. Call 911 immediately if you see him,” police say.

Police say a news conference is expected to take place around 4 p.m. EST. on Sunday.

Update 4:22 p.m. EDT July 15: In a news conference Saturday afternoon, police identified the suspect as Andre Longmore, according to WSB-TV.

Police say they have obtained four warrants for Longmore and are offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to his capture, the news outlet reported.

The victims have not yet been identified due to the next of kin notifications. According to WSB-TV, they have been identified only as three men and one woman.

Information about a possible motive has not yet been released.

Original story: Henry County Government said in a statement on Facebook that around 10:45 a.m. Saturday, there was an active shooter incident in Hampton in the Dogwood Lakes area.

Hampton Police Department told WSB-TV that at least four were shot and killed.

Hampton Police Department is leading the investigation, Henry County Government said. Henry County Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Department, Henry County Homeland Security, and Henry County Crime Scene Unit will be assisting. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations has been notified as well.

The shooter is at large and is described as a man in his mid 50′s who is five feet, 10 inches tall. He was seen wearing a dark shirt with a red tone, according to WSB-TV.

Officials say there will be a news conference around 4 p.m. EST Saturday.

Information about what led up to the incident has not yet been released.