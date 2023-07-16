Open in App
Rain tapers off in New Jersey; hot and humid Monday

By News 12 Staff,

7 days ago

Storm Watch Team Michele Powers says rain will taper off overnight after pounding the state with several inches of water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D9B8O_0nRScOYv00

Monday is expected to be hot with temperatures in the 90s.

MONDAY: Storms clear to give way for mostly sunny skies. Daytime highs are around 92 degrees. Overnight lows around 74.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ihs3Z_0nRScOYv00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33c1eH_0nRScOYv00

