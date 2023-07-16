Closures Scheduled On Long Island Expressway, Jericho Turnpike, More: Here's What's Coming

Transportation officials have announced multiple closures of Long Island roads over the course of a week.

The week of Monday, July 17 will see a series of highway maintenance projects for the town of Oyster Bay, the New York State Department of Transportation announced. Highways affected will include the Long Island Expressway, Jericho Turnpike, and the Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway.

Weather permitting, the following closures are scheduled for Monday and Wednesday, July 19 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.:

On the LIE, Exit 44 on the westbound side and Exit 44S on the eastbound side (Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway exits);

On the eastbound Jericho Turnpike, the southbound Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway ramp will be closed; and

On the southbound Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway, two lanes between Jericho Turnpike and Northern State Parkway.

Drivers are encouraged to drive responsibly and the NYSDOT reminded motorists that any speeding fines are doubled in work zones.