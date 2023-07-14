American Century Championship purse: How much money does the winner make in 2023?

Between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf (and whatever their new joint venture will be called), it pays more than ever to be a top-flight golfer.

Tournament purses on both tours are larger than ever, as are their respective winners' shares. Prize money has skyrocketed into the millions for both.

The purse that's on the line at this week's American Century Championship pales in comparison to those potential paydays for professional golfer. But then, the tournament doesn't include the top golfers in the world and isn't meant to line the pockets of the participants.

Instead, the made-for-TV event features some of the top (non-golf) athletes in the world — as well as entertainers, comedians and more — playing golf for a good cause. The tournament donates the revenue from the event to various charities, with organizers claiming a typical event sees 40 nonprofit organizations receive grants ranging from $1,000 to $10,000.

Here's a breakdown of the 2023 American Century Championship purse, and how much the winner will make:

American Century Championship purse 2023

This year's American Century Championship purse is $600,000, the same as in 2022 and every year dating to 2007.

How much money does the American Century Championship winner get?

This year's winner of the American Century Championship will win $125,000, which is $65,000 more than the second-place finisher. That's what defending ACC champion Tony Romo made in 2022, though he donated his winnings (as he did in 2018 and 2019) to maintain his amateur status.

The winner's share represents 20.8 percent of the total purse.

Who won the American Century Championship in 2023?

NBA superstar Stephen Curry won the 2023 American Century Championship with an eagle putt on the final hole. This is Curry's first victory in the event.

American Century Championship payouts

Below are the payouts for the top five spots, according to tournament organizers .

Place Projected payout 1 $125,000 2 $60,000 3 $35,000 4 $25,000 5 $20,000

Ties in the standings will result in the prize money being split evenly among the tied golfers. For example, if there is a two-way tie for third, both golfers would make $30,000 instead of the third-place golfer winning $35,000 and the fourth-place golfer making $25,000.

Each of the participants in the ACC are compensated in some way, though it's up to them whether they choose to donate their winnings. The 2020 field, for example, donated the entire $600,000 purse to charity.