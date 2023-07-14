Man Flees With Cash After Hitting Long Island Bank, Police Say

Police are investigating a fourth bank robbery on Long Island in as many days.

The latest hold-up occurred at around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, in Huntington Station at the New York Community Bank/Roslyn Bank on East Jericho Turnpike.

According to Suffolk County Police, a man entered the branch and passed a teller a note threatening violence and demanding cash.

The teller complied with his demands and he fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police described the suspect as a white man around 30 years old, approximately 5-feet-7-inches tall with a medium build and dark hair.

He was wearing a black Adidas hat, a blue hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, and a backpack.

The robbery came hours after a woman robbed Patchogue’s Webster Bank , located on Sunrise Highway, before fleeing on a motorcycle.

Police are also investigating two other robberies involving a woman at banks in Lake Ronkonkoma and Yaphank on Monday, July 10.

In all three cases, the woman wore a helmet and face mask and fled on a waiting motorcycle.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

