James Gunn Confirms Fan-Favorite Song Won't Be Used in Superman: Legacy

The ball is officially rolling on Superman: Legacy , James Gunn 's highly-anticipated reboot of the Man of Steel. Late last month, it was confirmed that David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan have been cast in Legacy's lead roles of Clark Kent / Superman and Lois Lane , and there's a lot of excitement around seeing Gunn's take on the iconic characters . In a recent social media post, Gunn revealed one aspect that won't be in Legacy -- David Bowie 's hit song "Starman." After "Starman" accompanied a recent viral video of a Superman cosplayer helping people in real life , Gunn took to BlueSky Social to reveal that he "wouldn't use" the song in Legacy.

"One of the reasons I wouldn't use it (after being asked hundreds of times to use it for the past ten years in Guardians," Gunn's post reads.

(Photo: James Gunn / Bluesky)

What Is Superman: Legacy About?

Per DC Studios, Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

"We got James Gunn and Peter (Safran) working very hard on DC, which is going to be a very big growth driver for this company," Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav explained earlier this year . "We are very bullish on DC. The Superman script first draft is done. Gunn is on a mission from god. It is a really good moment to prove out on DC what we got and how strong it is globally for long-term sustainable growth."

What Is on the DC Universe Slate?

As Gunn and his DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran revealed earlier this year, the initial DC Studios slate for "Gods and Monsters" will include movies for Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing , and The Authority. It will include the HBO Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost , and an animated Creature Commandos series.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement when their roles were first announced. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

Are you excited for Superman: Legacy ? How do you feel about it not including David Bowie's "Starman"? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Superman: Legacy is set to debut exclusively in theaters on July 11, 2025.