Open in App
abc17news.com

Man who killed 23 people in Texas Walmart shooting targeting Latinos sentenced to 90 life terms by federal judge

By CNN Newsource,

1 day ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local El Paso, TX newsLocal El Paso, TX
El Paso Walmart shooter Patrick Crusius handed 90 life sentences after killing 23 in horror shooting
El Paso, TX23 hours ago
El Paso Walmart Shooter Sentenced To 90 Consecutive Life Sentences
El Paso, TX23 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
9-Foot invaders from outer space or something else?
Las Vegas, NV26 days ago
Douglas Walmart employee arrested for shoplifting ten times, then reportedly found in possession of meth during arrest
Douglas, GA44 minutes ago
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person seen running over a cat with their car
Bloomington, MN24 days ago
Kingsland man and woman charged after Willacoochee officers find quantities of meth and fentanyl during traffc stop
Willacoochee, GA27 days ago
76 Year Old King County Man Loses Home After Scammer Steal Life Savings
Snoqualmie, WA12 days ago
Florida fraudster convicted in Pittsburgh ‘grandparent’ scam heads to federal prison, must repay $158,000
Kissimmee, FL3 days ago
Plano man sentenced to life in prison after police found 47 up-skirt, undressing videos in his phone
Plano, TX8 days ago
Florida Homeowner Returns From Vacation to Find a Squatter had Claimed Ownership of His House
Ocala, FL23 days ago
Two Women Arrested During Coram Massage Parlor Raid
Coram, NY4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy