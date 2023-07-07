Open in App
myleaderpaper.com

Victor Wembanyama: 'Britney Spears GRABBED me from behind before she was hit by my bodyguard!'

By Celebretainment,

1 day ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Las Vegas, NV newsLocal Las Vegas, NV
Video shows Britney Spears inadvertently hit herself in the face in encounter with Victor Wembanyama
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Everything You Need to Know About the Victor Wembanyama & Britney Spears Drama
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Police: Britney Spears struck self in incident with Victor Wembanyama
Las Vegas, NV22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Britney Spears Smacked Herself In The Face As She Attempted To Say “Hello” To Victor Wembanyama: Police Report – Updated
Las Vegas, NV22 hours ago
9-Foot invaders from outer space or something else?
Las Vegas, NV26 days ago
Douglas Walmart employee arrested for shoplifting ten times, then reportedly found in possession of meth during arrest
Douglas, GA44 minutes ago
Britney Spears Slap Video Dunks on Victor Wembanyama’s Claim
Las Vegas, NV20 hours ago
76 Year Old King County Man Loses Home After Scammer Steal Life Savings
Snoqualmie, WA12 days ago
Florida Homeowner Returns From Vacation to Find a Squatter had Claimed Ownership of His House
Ocala, FL23 days ago
Two Women Arrested During Coram Massage Parlor Raid
Coram, NY4 days ago
Police are asking for help finding missing teens Kari Steele and Keira Dupey last seen in Prior Lake, Minnesota
Prior Lake, MN25 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy