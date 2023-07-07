Open in App
How to avoid traffic as 4 Portland bridges close for inspection in July

By Aimee Plante,

1 day ago

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct one of the bridges that will see some closures this July.

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – If you’re driving around town to enjoy Portland’s endless summer festivities over the next couple weeks, there may be a few obstacles in your way.

Several closures are scheduled throughout July –  including the Marquam, Hawthorne, Morrison and Broadway bridges – as the city performs its regular inspections. Here’s everything you need to know.

Marquam Bridge

The lower deck of the Marquam Bridge is scheduled to close overnight on Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8 from 10 p.m. through 6 a.m. for a biennial inspection.

During this time, all southbound I-5 traffic will need to exit the ramp to eastbound I-84. If you need a detour, you can head over the Fremont Bridge on I-405 and get back on I-5 at the south end of the Marquam Bridge.

Keep in mind that the westbound I-84 ramp to southbound I-5 will be closed, but the ramp for northbound I-5 will stay open.

Hawthorne Bridge:

Drivers can expect more bridge lifts while the city performs its annual electrical and mechanical inspections on Monday, July 10 and Tuesday, July 11. These lifts will take place between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

When not lifted, the bridge will still be open for use.

Morrison Bridge:

Bridge lifts will take place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12 and Thursday, July 13 while the city completes electrical and mechanical inspections.

You will still be able to cross the bridge when not lifted.

Broadway Bridge:

The Broadway Bridge will close over two weekends in July for an annual inspection and to complete deck work and other minor repairs.

The first closure will take place on Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16. The second will be Saturday, July 22 and Sunday July 23. Each closure will take place between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The bridge will close for all motorized vehicles but will remain open for pedestrians and cyclists. The Portland Streetcar will also not operate during the scheduled closures.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

