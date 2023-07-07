Open in App
fox5atlanta.com

New video shows persons of interest in double shooting during vigil

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team,

1 day ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Atlanta, GA newsLocal Atlanta, GA
Man fatally shot at southwest Atlanta apartment complex
Atlanta, GA22 hours ago
Man shot in face on Boulevard in Atlanta, police say
Atlanta, GA13 hours ago
A man was on his way to Atlanta last weekend. Now police say no one has heard from him since
Atlanta, GA7 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Security guard arrested on the job
Atlanta, GA16 hours ago
WATCH: Awkward attempted robbery caught on camera in Georgia
Atlanta, GA20 hours ago
Family in disbelief over woman's deadly shooting
Riverdale, GA1 day ago
Suspect poses as bank customer, makes off with $36K from Atlanta bank
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Atlanta teen battles life-altering injuries after being shot in face by supposed friend
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Bulletproof glass helps stop Atlanta store clerk being shot by would-be robber
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Wrong house? East Atlanta home riddled with bullets in seemingly random shooting
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Couple accused of abusing 4-month-old in custody months after ditching their car in Cobb County
Charlotte, NC21 hours ago
Missing person case turns to murder arrest in Newton County, sheriff says
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Operation heat wave targets high-crime areas in Atlanta
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Rising rapper was killed 3 years ago on I-285. His father says he’s still waiting for justice
Atlanta, GA23 hours ago
Mother of girl found decaying in DeKalb closet released from hospital, jailed
Decatur, GA2 days ago
24-year-old man found shot to death in parking lot of Atlanta apartment complex, officials say
Atlanta, GA3 days ago
'Suspected' fentanyl, meth and guns found during bust in Jackson, Banks counties
Maysville, GA4 hours ago
Man shot early Thursday morning on Eastwyck Circle in Decatur
Decatur, GA2 days ago
Arrest warrant for felony murder issued for man in Rome
Rome, GA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy