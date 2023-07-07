Open in App
WXII 12

'No one should have to live with this'; Local business owner calls on city following major water damages

By Kara Peters,

1 day ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Winston-salem, NC newsLocal Winston-salem, NC
A roofing company damages an AC line but refuses to pay for the repairs until WFMY News 2 investigates
Winston-salem, NC14 hours ago
VIDEO: Tractor-trailer overturns, spills on US 52-University Parkway ramp in Winston-Salem
Winston-salem, NC16 hours ago
Community frustrated after 12-year-old shot in Winston-Salem neighborhood
Winston-salem, NC17 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fire crews respond after church partially collapses in Randolph County
Franklinville, NC1 day ago
Greensboro neighbors pushing back against proposed development on Friendly Avenue
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
Warehouse planned near Cherry Lane & Gov. Scott Farm Road where earlier project withdrawn after neighborhood opposition
Graham, NC2 days ago
Robbery suspect arrested after pursuit, Winston-Salem police say
Winston-salem, NC13 hours ago
Greensboro Police Department, city leaders call for action after seeing 'alarming' increase of homicides
Greensboro, NC18 hours ago
Winston-Salem family turns to WFMY News 2 after home warranty company refuses to pay for new ac unit
Winston-salem, NC2 days ago
Update: Large police presence at Salem Lake
Winston-salem, NC22 hours ago
Violent crime up in Greensboro, police lay out plans to reverse the trend
Greensboro, NC18 hours ago
NC community wants answers after gravesite survey
Lexington, NC1 day ago
Upcoming lane closures on Akron Drive
Winston-salem, NC1 day ago
Davidson County deputies find 4.5 pounds of methamphetamine during traffic stop
Lexington, NC23 hours ago
'Thank you God' | Winston-Salem woman shot on July 4th is recovering at home
Winston-salem, NC1 day ago
Greensboro Police Announce First 10 Take-Home Cars Are Ready
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
An insurance company won't pay even though NC Highway Patrol deems its driver was at fault
Lexington, NC1 day ago
Tractor-trailer catches fire during cash on I-40, officials say
Winston-salem, NC3 days ago
Several acts of road rage lead to 100 mph chase into Burlington, police say
Burlington, NC18 hours ago
High Point police investigate murder-suicide
High Point, NC2 hours ago
3 charged after 12-year-old boy hit by gunfire near Winston-Salem basketball court, police say
Winston-salem, NC1 day ago
Winston-Salem police looking for answers after juvenile is shot multiple times
Winston-salem, NC17 hours ago
Juvenile shot several times, in critical condition, Winston-Salem police say
Winston-salem, NC18 hours ago
Handgun, illegal drugs, two cell phones seized in robbery suspect chase in Winston-Salem, police say
Winston-salem, NC13 hours ago
High Point officers help rescue dog who ran away from its owner
High Point, NC1 day ago
North Carolina mother shares July 6 birthday with son down to the exact minute
Clemmons, NC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy